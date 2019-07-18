Hap Trading Trimmed Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stake; American Capital Management Has Boosted Real Page (RP) Holding By $889,980

American Capital Management Inc increased Real Page (RP) stake by 1.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc acquired 14,833 shares as Real Page (RP)’s stock rose 3.73%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 839,794 shares with $50.97M value, up from 824,961 last quarter. Real Page now has $6.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.46. About 104,773 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk

Hap Trading Llc decreased Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) stake by 68.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hap Trading Llc analyzed 89,180 shares as Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)'s stock declined 5.91%. The Hap Trading Llc holds 40,220 shares with $3.34M value, down from 129,400 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc now has $21.86B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $91.83. About 455,397 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $299.93M for 18.22 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,591 are held by First Mercantile Trust Company. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). The United Kingdom-based Generation Inv Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.23% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 678 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 25,713 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Partner Investment Management LP accumulated 31,111 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0% or 3,262 shares. Boltwood Cap invested in 1.1% or 20,395 shares. Endurance Wealth invested in 0% or 41 shares. 3,068 are owned by Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 95,356 shares. Axa holds 0.29% or 908,307 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 2,050 shares. Moors And Cabot accumulated 0.11% or 20,100 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microchip Technology had 17 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Mizuho. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by B. Riley & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Cowen & Co. Needham downgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 24 report. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. Wells Fargo initiated Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $105 target. Jefferies maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) rating on Friday, March 8. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $102 target.

Hap Trading Llc increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 220,932 shares to 317,332 valued at $35.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) stake by 93,723 shares and now owns 104,023 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) was raised too.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Microchip Technology Incorporated's (NASDAQ:MCHP) 6.7% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance" on June 26, 2019

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. $424,246 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) was sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W. On Wednesday, February 13 LITTLE MITCHELL R sold $326,860 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 3,585 shares.

American Capital Management Inc decreased Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) stake by 14,390 shares to 268,970 valued at $13.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 37,075 shares and now owns 991,971 shares. Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Realpage (NASDAQ:RP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Realpage had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Benchmark. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Tuesday, February 26. Stephens maintained RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $50.37 million activity. $8.78M worth of stock was sold by Seren Capital – Ltd. on Monday, March 4.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "RealPage (RP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq" on June 25, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Cypress Cap Limited Liability (Wy) has invested 0.48% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Pembroke Mngmt holds 147,050 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Intrust Bancorp Na has 6,902 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 1.16M were accumulated by Capital Int Investors. Bessemer Gru owns 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 39 shares. American Century Incorporated holds 0.21% or 3.44M shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And LP has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 129,336 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company owns 763,966 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Summit Creek Lc has invested 3.79% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Westfield Capital Mngmt Co Lp has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 38,496 shares.