Hap Trading Stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) Cut as Share Value Rose; Channing Capital Management Has Increased Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Holding by $1.42 Million

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 86.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 1.66M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 260,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.91M, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 1.49 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 21,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 112,914 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63M, up from 91,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.2. About 4.95M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead (GILD) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gilead Tops List of Most Innovative Drug Companies – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Gilead Sciences vs. Biogen – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Biotechs With the Biggest Cash Stockpiles – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 103,256 shares. Valley Advisers reported 1,338 shares stake. 78,070 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Advsrs Preferred Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 376 shares. Natixis reported 366,367 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 1,254 were accumulated by Plante Moran Advsr Ltd. Ipswich Inv Mngmt holds 8,431 shares. Nwq Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.36% or 892,226 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual has 0.75% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 0.15% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 10,307 shares. Lynch & Assocs In invested in 0.35% or 15,810 shares. Monarch Capital holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 54,920 shares. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 194,983 shares. Mathes Incorporated invested in 0.45% or 12,500 shares. Ci Inc invested in 5.71 million shares.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) by 40,331 shares to 756,541 shares, valued at $61.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 62,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,820 shares, and cut its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG).

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,222 shares to 27,922 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Trade Desk Inc (Call) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) (NYSE:CYH).