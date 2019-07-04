Hap Trading Stake in Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Has Cut by $335,104 as Stock Value Declined; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Cut Its Brandywine Rlty Tr Sh Ben Int (BDN) Holding by $7.05 Million; Stock Declined

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 45.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 20,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,250 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417,000, down from 46,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 804,038 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr Sh Ben Int (BDN) by 25.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 470,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.52 million, down from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 526,475 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 7.12% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $85.98 million for 10.83 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.71% EPS growth.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 347,800 shares to 412,000 shares, valued at $864,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:EA) by 134,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.41M for 10.10 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

