Hap Trading Raised Its Stake in Automatic Data Processing In (Call) (ADP) by $7.82 Million; Yy Cl A Adr (YY) Holder Capital World Investors Lowered Position as Stock Value Declined

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (Call) (ADP) by 170.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 355,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 564,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64 million, up from 208,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $165.01. About 1.18 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Yy Inc Cl A Adr (YY) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 6,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.36M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.85 million, down from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Yy Inc Cl A Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $68.02. About 886,009 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 23,438 shares to 15,610 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 778,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,563 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) (GLD).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. Perrotti Thomas J had sold 1,314 shares worth $176,063. O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 was sold by Weinstein Donald. Another trade for 36,364 shares valued at $5.42 million was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. $236,629 worth of stock was sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Politi Douglas W.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex Nv A (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.88 million shares to 3.47 million shares, valued at $119.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 215,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 989,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.17 million for 10.31 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

