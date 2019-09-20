Hap Trading Raised Its Gilead Sciences (Put) (GILD) Stake; DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD ORD ORDINARY SHAR (DBSDF) Shorts Down By 57.62%

Hap Trading Llc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) (GILD) stake by 504.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hap Trading Llc acquired 119,000 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Hap Trading Llc holds 142,600 shares with $572,000 value, up from 23,600 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) now has $85.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $66.95. About 3.32 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company

Hap Trading Llc decreased Ishares Tr (HYG) stake by 2.95M shares to 688,597 valued at $60.03 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amarin Corp Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMRN) stake by 1.22M shares and now owns 13,900 shares. Ishares Tr was reduced too.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NASDAQ: GILD Investor Notice: Lawsuit by Consumers against Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Gilead (GILD) Down 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Wealth has invested 0.6% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Renaissance Tech Limited Co reported 12.74 million shares stake. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) has 28,119 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Caprock holds 7,909 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gam Ag holds 0.74% or 281,998 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ww Asset invested in 94,446 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.08% stake. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 31,721 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Corp has 13,550 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. E&G Advsr LP accumulated 25,432 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs owns 6,157 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust invested in 540 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 230,755 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $88 highest and $6700 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 15.31% above currents $66.95 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 13 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $8600 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Credit Suisse maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. UBS upgraded the shares of GILD in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Buy” rating.