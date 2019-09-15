Hap Trading Position in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Has Lowered as Stock Declined; Vantage Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake as Share Value Declined

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 94.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 160,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 10,068 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 170,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $117.46. About 1.21M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 13/03/2018 – WYNN MACAU BOARD TO APPROVE FY RESULTS MARCH 23; 28/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group has bought into Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts as “a passive investor,” according to Deputy Chairman Francis Lui Yiu-tung. Galaxy announced on March 22 that it had bought a 4; 28/04/2018 – Steve Wynn Sues Former Wynn Resorts Employee; 08/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED, UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT & ARUZE USA REAC; 02/05/2018 – WYNN SENDS LETTER TO HOLDERS URGING RE-ELECTION OF 3 DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – Elaine Wynn Says Alleged Rape by Ex-Husband Steve Was Downplayed; 04/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO GLASS LEWIS & CO REPORT RELATED TO ELECTION OF DIRECTORS TO CO’S BOARD AT MAY 16 ANNUAL MEETING; 04/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Comments on Glass Lewis Recommendation that Wynn Resorts Shareholders “WITHHOLD” Votes from Legacy Director John J. Hagenbuch; 22/03/2018 – WYNN REPORTS ISSUANCE, SALE OF 5.3M SHRS; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $214 FROM $196

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 5,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,739 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.91M, down from 26,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct); 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 787 DEFERRED COSTS FELL TO $24.7B VS $25.4B IN 4Q; 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS FUNDAMENTAL STRENGTH IN THE FREIGHTER MARKET IS ENCOURAGING; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS SOME ALLIES WILLING TO INCREASE OIL PRODUCTION TO OFFSET REDUCTIONS IN IRAN OUTPUT AFTER SANCTIONS TAKE EFFECT; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AERCAP’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING, UPGRADES JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING TO BA1(HYB); 05/03/2018 – Boeing faces new petition for union at South Carolina plant; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Egerton (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 3.17% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Shelton Cap Management has 0.07% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 49,418 were reported by Raymond James Associates. Korea Corporation stated it has 53,950 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Management Ltd accumulated 108 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) invested in 0.07% or 3,049 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated stated it has 261 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares owns 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 69,373 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.6% or 53,475 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Com, a Nebraska-based fund reported 141 shares. 262,026 were reported by Strs Ohio. Jefferies Grp Lc invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund reported 2,021 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability owns 73,171 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc (Put) by 6.16M shares to 6.18M shares, valued at $8.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (Call) (NYSE:MA) by 23,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.22M for 24.27 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,903 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com. Lvm Ltd Mi invested in 4.37% or 52,712 shares. Optimum Advisors reported 12,367 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.48% or 1,000 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas has invested 0.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lynch And Assocs In has invested 2.47% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1.64% or 145,458 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Css Limited Com Il has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Orca Inv Management Limited Company reported 2,460 shares. Holderness Investments reported 2.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Qci Asset Ny holds 1.83% or 52,729 shares. Bowen Hanes And Co Inc holds 1.66% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 105,867 shares. 46,563 are held by Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 9,743 shares.