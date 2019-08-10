Hap Trading Position in Oasis Pete New (OAS) Trimmed as Stock Declined; Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holder Scotia Capital Decreased Stake

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 88.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 267,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 35,936 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217,000, down from 303,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 13.22M shares traded or 14.99% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 51.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 15,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 14,852 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $560,000, down from 30,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $34.31. About 2.04 million shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 27,427 shares to 36,027 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 86,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH) by 525,920 shares to 656,020 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co (Put) by 226,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 610,960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 49,506 are owned by Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. The Wyoming-based Cypress Ltd Liability (Wy) has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Paloma Partners has 15,344 shares. Clearbridge Invests has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Prudential Fincl Inc owns 1.30M shares. Shelton Management reported 0.08% stake. National Bank Of America Corporation De reported 2.42M shares stake. 276,329 are owned by Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 11,592 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 0.03% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 194,095 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).