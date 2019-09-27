Hap Trading Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Has Trimmed by $896,243; Redwood Capital Management Has Decreased Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 58.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 19,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 13,631 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $643,000, down from 32,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 3.44M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 675,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.05M, down from 875,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.33% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 54.75M shares traded or 109.12% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $145.74M for 68.72 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 1.04 million shares. Baillie Gifford & invested 0.1% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 1.06M shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa has 0.04% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). D E Shaw & Communication stated it has 0.4% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Bamco Ny, a New York-based fund reported 179,616 shares. Menta Limited Liability Corp holds 6,188 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 58,576 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Captrust Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 2.83M shares. Cap Intll Ca invested in 203,959 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 50,282 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.13% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 236,887 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.04% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 100,090 shares.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 19,000 shares to 35,700 shares, valued at $758,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 31,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 9.00M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs holds 0.12% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 970 shares. Acg Wealth owns 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 12,094 shares. Credit Capital Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 29.82% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 190,981 shares. Moreover, Columbus Circle Invsts has 0.46% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Andra Ap reported 152,400 shares. Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd invested in 49,200 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Banque Pictet And Cie has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mitsubishi Ufj stated it has 954,403 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 196,611 shares. Dalal Street reported 1.79M shares. Bahamas-based Pictet National Bank & Trust And Ltd has invested 0.39% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ameritas Inc invested in 0.07% or 40,122 shares.

