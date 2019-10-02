Hap Trading Maintains Position in Advanced Micro Devices (Call) (AMD); Rr Advisors Trimmed Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) as Stock Value Rose

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) (AMD) by 84.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 126,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 275,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $933,000, up from 148,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.25. About 35.38M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 25/04/2018 – AMD profit gets boost from chips for crypto mining, gaming; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO `ACTIVELY INVESTIGATING’ CTS LABS REPORT ON CO; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 08/03/2018 – Hard to Short AMD (AMD) Amid Rumors – Craig Hallum; 13/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 26/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 27/03/2018 – Opthea Doses Patients in Europe and Israel in Phase 2b Study of OPT-302 for Wet AMD; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds AMD, Cuts Incyte; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 15/05/2018 – Oasis Management Buys New 2% Position in AMD

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 264,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.13M, down from 347,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $26.19. About 202,970 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners Raises Distribution to $0.480 Vs. $0.460; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals In (Call) by 102,700 shares to 151,000 shares, valued at $645,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.79M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,300 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “AMD Is Crushing Intel in the CPU Market, and It Isn’t Done Yet – Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat – Intel Climbs, but Citi Warns of Risks Ahead – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Opthea’s Phase 2b Study of OPT-302 in Wet AMD to be Presented in Late-Breaking Session of EURETINA – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Alibaba’s Chipmaking Business a Long-Term Threat to Intel? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco National Bank owns 87,596 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt reported 0.37% stake. Hitchwood Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.83% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Kj Harrison Prns invested in 15,000 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Limited reported 51,825 shares. Trust Communication Of Vermont holds 78 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 35,533 are owned by Bluecrest Management. Cambridge Invest Advisors accumulated 226,858 shares. Paloma Prns reported 10,600 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 157,230 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 238,458 shares. Cookson Peirce Communications has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 148,312 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bessemer Group Inc reported 3,036 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Viper Energy Partners Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Viper Energy Partners LP 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share. VNOM’s profit will be $14.70 million for 59.52 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality.