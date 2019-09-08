Hap Trading Lowered Walmart (Call) (WMT) Stake by $444,300 as Market Value Rose; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Cut Holding by $322.44 Million

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (Call) (WMT) by 81.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 148,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 32,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121,000, down from 180,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.35 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 24/05/2018 – Walmart Joins Silicon Valley in Courting Moms Returning to Work; 23/03/2018 – ABC13 Houston: #BREAKING: Masked robbers lead police on chase after breaking into a Walmart in NW Harris Co. Officers looking; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 15/03/2018 – Blue Apron plans to sell meal kits in stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart The company already offers grocery pickup at 1,200 of its stores; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – BY AUGUST-END, IN U.S. STATES THAT ALLOW ACCESS, PHARMACISTS TO USE CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE TRACKING TOOL; 16/05/2018 – WEAU 13 News: Walmart, known for its ‘everyday low prices’ mantra, wants shoppers to think of it as a source for style and; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- SOME BIDDERS FOR WALMART BRAZIL OPS ESTIMATE TAX LIABILITIES OF $3 BLN, MAINLY WITH STATES OF SANTA CATARINA AND PERNAMBUCO

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 2,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 46,628 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38B, down from 48,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.72M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $178.02 million for 188.84 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.24% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 185,430 shares. 627,186 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc. Aviva Pcl reported 492,716 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Chilton Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 87,425 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Riverpark Cap Management Ltd has 3.38% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). New York-based Nbt Fincl Bank N A New York has invested 0.33% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 2,502 are held by Valley Natl Advisers. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.25% or 66,185 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 10,422 were reported by Nicholas Investment Prns Ltd Partnership. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Georgia-based Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Scott And Selber has 1.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 12,254 shares. M&T Bank Corp reported 109,794 shares stake.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,603 shares to 13,320 shares, valued at $3.23B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.05B for 26.56 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 148,815 shares to 342,115 shares, valued at $9.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 357,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).