Hap Trading Lowered Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stake; Shorts at GENERTEC UNVL MED GROUP CO LTD ORDINARY (UMTAF) Lowered By 24.07%

Hap Trading Llc decreased Synchrony Finl (SYF) stake by 67.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hap Trading Llc sold 323,107 shares as Synchrony Finl (SYF)’s stock rose 5.04%. The Hap Trading Llc holds 152,293 shares with $4.86M value, down from 475,400 last quarter. Synchrony Finl now has $21.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $31.66. About 540,118 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%

GENERTEC UNVL MED GROUP CO LTD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:UMTAF) had a decrease of 24.07% in short interest. UMTAF’s SI was 8.72 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 24.07% from 11.49 million shares previously. With 2,700 avg volume, 3230 days are for GENERTEC UNVL MED GROUP CO LTD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:UMTAF)’s short sellers to cover UMTAF’s short positions. It closed at $0.71 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hap Trading Llc increased Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) stake by 347,800 shares to 412,000 valued at $864,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Dell Technologies Inc stake by 38,887 shares and now owns 151,927 shares. Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) was raised too.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $742.93 million for 7.07 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Synchrony Financial has $4200 highest and $34 lowest target. $38’s average target is 20.03% above currents $31.66 stock price. Synchrony Financial had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was reinitiated by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight”.

Universal Medical Financial & Technical Advisory Services Company Limited provides integrated healthcare services with integration of capital, technology, equipment, specialists, management, and training resources to hospital clients in China. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. It offers healthcare financial services; hospital investment, construction, and management services; and medical technology services with a focus on clinical department upgrade and hospital digitalization services. It has a 6.12 P/E ratio. The firm also provides industry, equipment, and financing advisory services, as well as finance leasing services.