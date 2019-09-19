Hap Trading Lowered Its Targa Res (TRGP) Position; Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Raised Autodesk (ADSK) Holding

Hap Trading Llc decreased Targa Res Corp (TRGP) stake by 41.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hap Trading Llc sold 135,370 shares as Targa Res Corp (TRGP)’s stock declined 2.41%. The Hap Trading Llc holds 194,230 shares with $7.63 million value, down from 329,600 last quarter. Targa Res Corp now has $9.55B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $41.01. About 560,249 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 21.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Egerton Capital Uk Llp acquired 484,101 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Egerton Capital Uk Llp holds 2.71M shares with $441.93M value, up from 2.23 million last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $33.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $153.4. About 398,612 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Autodesk Stock Set for Big August Loss After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADSK October 4th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $14900 lowest target. $173.07’s average target is 12.82% above currents $153.4 stock price. Autodesk had 24 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Evercore. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $14900 target in Wednesday, August 28 report. Evercore maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Thursday, August 15 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 28. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) stake by 1.23M shares to 965,031 valued at $124.19 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 1.31M shares and now owns 8.06 million shares. Kkr & Co Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Bancorp And Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2,653 shares. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.34% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Burns J W & Ny holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 5,880 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 21,246 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 1,811 shares. Stone Run Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.71% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Darsana Cap Lp owns 1.68 million shares for 8.86% of their portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1,270 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr Inc, a New York-based fund reported 19,819 shares. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership has 1.14% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 334,464 shares. Moreover, Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 443,460 are held by Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Patten & Patten Tn has 0.03% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Targa Resources’s (NYSE:TRGP) Devastating 74% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Targa Resources has $57 highest and $4400 lowest target. $48.25’s average target is 17.65% above currents $41.01 stock price. Targa Resources had 9 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) rating on Monday, June 24. UBS has “Buy” rating and $57 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”. Bank of America maintained Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) on Tuesday, September 10 with “Buy” rating.

Hap Trading Llc increased Ishares Tr (FXI) stake by 97,936 shares to 117,736 valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wells Fargo Co New (Put) (NYSE:WFC) stake by 424,800 shares and now owns 442,500 shares. Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) was raised too.