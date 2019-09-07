Hap Trading Lifted Its Apple (Call) (AAPL) Holding by $6.26 Million; Driehaus Capital Management Lifted Ameresco (AMRC) Stake by $509,872

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 31,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The hedge fund held 331,230 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, up from 299,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ameresco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $661.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 107,000 shares traded or 2.30% up from the average. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q EPS 52c; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Rev $211.1M; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.55 TO $0.65; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameresco Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRC); 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.52

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (AAPL) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 260,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.31M, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett boosts his Apple stake; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, lags forecasts; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music; 18/04/2018 – Apple Faces the Music — Heard on the Street; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 19/03/2018 – APPLE AAPL.O : INSTINET LOWERS FY18 IPHONE UNITS FROM 226MN – 221MN, BELOW CONSENSUS OF 224MN AND EPS FROM $11.56 TO $11.40 ALSO BELOW CONSENSUS OF $11.48; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & Com holds 51,225 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. 76,494 were accumulated by Granite Prtnrs. Daiwa Sb Limited accumulated 15,590 shares. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Al owns 6,386 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt invested in 3.09% or 105,433 shares. Interocean Capital Lc has invested 4.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fiera Capital Corp, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 469,258 shares. Papp L Roy & accumulated 4.38% or 128,034 shares. Allen Inv Management has 19,756 shares. Hemenway Comm Ltd Com stated it has 3.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 57,949 shares. Tiemann Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 28,249 shares. Redwood Invests Limited Liability accumulated 11,282 shares. 3,954 are held by Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Fayerweather Charles holds 14,513 shares.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 119,873 shares to 166,786 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 183,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,848 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

