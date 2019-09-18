Hap Trading Increased Position in Cvs Health (Put) (CVS) by $691,104 as Market Value Declined; Texas Instrs (TXN) Holder Generation Investment Management Llp Lifted Stake

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Put) (CVS) by 148.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 230,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 385,613 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, up from 155,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 4.55M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 16,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 5.79 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664.66M, up from 5.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $129.56. About 2.27 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health: Keen On The Value Proposition – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS: What Is Going On Here? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (Put) (EWZ) by 521,900 shares to 502,700 shares, valued at $788,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 258,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,561 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln Natl Corporation invested in 0.02% or 8,561 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 8.20M shares. American Grp has 843,656 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Guardian Capital LP reported 16,559 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Diamond Hill Mngmt Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 674,804 shares. 106,277 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.32% or 345,765 shares. Private Ocean Limited Company accumulated 886 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 3,979 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bahl & Gaynor Inc reported 6,724 shares. Harris Associates Ltd Partnership holds 1.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 12.56M shares. Cidel Asset Management reported 112,773 shares. Brookstone invested in 6,053 shares. Argi Inv Service Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 19,315 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp invested in 497,313 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has 0.68% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 7,106 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 300,602 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Gabelli And Inv Advisers Inc owns 3,000 shares. American Registered Advisor has 0.31% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt holds 0.02% or 10,285 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Co reported 0.14% stake. Spectrum Mgmt Grp owns 37,212 shares. Adirondack Trust Co invested in 490 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jmg Group Ltd holds 0.03% or 2,180 shares. Caledonia Investments Public Ltd has 187,000 shares for 5.99% of their portfolio. Guardian Investment Mgmt holds 10,782 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Bailard Inc, California-based fund reported 78,457 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd has 1,058 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Payden & Rygel has invested 1.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).