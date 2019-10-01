Hap Trading Increased Its Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (WFC) Holding by $473,000; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $348,012

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (WFC) by 1336.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 236,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 254,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $686,000, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 21.36 million shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 15/03/2018 – In July, Wells Fargo blamed a third-party vendor for wrongly layering insurance policies on its auto borrowers; 03/05/2018 – Lone Oak Payroll® Closes Wells Fargo Secured Credit Facility to Enhance Payroll Funding Services; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: WAGE GROWTH REINFORCES JUNE FED HIKE; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS LJM FAILED TO MAKE ITS REQUIRED MARGIN PAYMENTS TO COVER ITS LOSSES, PROMPTING THE LAWSUIT FOR BREACH OF CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGET OF $4 BLN IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – Atkore International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 16/05/2018 – The biggest risk to the bond market is not 3 percent yields: Wells Fargo (via @CNBCFuturesNow)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 1,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 77,285 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.48M, down from 78,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $250.55. About 573,951 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,897 were reported by Middleton & Ma. Bahl Gaynor holds 2.24 million shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited stated it has 3,584 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Albion Group Inc Ut holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 23,700 shares. Brown Advisory reported 3.34 million shares. Northpointe Cap Limited Co invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 339,977 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Aull And Monroe Inv owns 13,861 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Winslow Asset invested in 1.42% or 134,683 shares. Griffin Asset Management reported 1.22% stake. Matrix Asset Advisors Ny holds 3.84% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 457,482 shares. Qci Asset Management Incorporated Ny accumulated 0.02% or 3,946 shares. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oppenheimer & has invested 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Compton Capital Mgmt Inc Ri reported 45,126 shares.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 258,139 shares to 43,561 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Impinj Inc by 74,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,562 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 26,241 shares to 521,541 shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).