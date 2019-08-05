Hap Trading Increased Its Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $1.04 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Lbmc Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Position in A F L A C (AFL)

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 3.60 million shares traded or 18.80% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 66.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 9,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 23,975 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 3.92 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 29/05/2018 – Lowe’s Drops Paint Strippers Blamed in Dozens of Deaths; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16M and $630.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,631 were reported by Court Place Advisors Limited. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 12,404 shares. Parsons Mngmt Inc Ri invested in 54,188 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Moreover, Savings Bank Of America De has 0.03% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Vanguard Group invested in 0.13% or 67.58M shares. Moreover, Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 22,679 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc has 178,769 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 220,969 shares. 659,145 are held by Jnba Advsrs. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 360,000 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Atlantic Union Bancorp has 0.13% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Suntrust Banks holds 0.03% or 118,001 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.21% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Panagora Asset invested in 0.01% or 39,324 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited invested 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity. Koide Masatoshi sold $1.29M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Monday, February 4. LAKE CHARLES D II sold $1.82 million worth of stock.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 257,623 shares to 558,477 shares, valued at $14.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) by 294,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY).

