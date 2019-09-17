Hap Trading Holding in Citigroup (C) Has Upped by $14.10 Million; Charter Trust Company Has Boosted Its Position in American Tower Reit (AMT) by $498,780 as Stock Price Rose

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 499.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 201,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 241,707 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.93M, up from 40,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $69.56. About 5.83M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup earnings: $1.68 per share vs. $1.61 expected; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 08/05/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: ITI Capital (formerly FXCM Securities) hires ex Citi and Merrill exec Richard McCall as COO -…; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Head of Markets for Saudi Arabia Is Said to Leave; 27/03/2018 – CENTRAL BANKERS ARE AGAIN THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM: CITI’S MANN; 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Revenue $3.42B, Est. $3.70B: TOPLive; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS IN REFINANCING PACT W/CITI FOR ITS REVOLVER

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (AMT) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 2,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 12,369 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, up from 9,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $220.4. About 920,691 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 145,600 shares to 25,100 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 217,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,173 shares, and cut its stake in Welbilt Inc.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Learnbonds.com which released: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Winnebago Industries to Acquire Premium RV Manufacturer Newmar – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan cut at Buckingham on valuation – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SeaWorld -2% after ‘major surprise’ in C-suite – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 38,859 are held by Hollencrest Capital Mgmt. Becker Capital Mgmt accumulated 692,861 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Lp has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset has invested 3.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt reported 595 shares. Parsons Ri owns 50,461 shares. Moreover, Css Ltd Liability Company Il has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 13,901 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank & holds 4,496 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Company reported 0.09% stake. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 6,517 were accumulated by Phocas Fincl. Crystal Rock Capital Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 74,500 shares. The Tennessee-based Proffitt & Goodson Inc has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sterneck Capital Management accumulated 16,419 shares or 1% of the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc reported 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sns Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,789 shares. Artemis Inv Llp holds 18,447 shares. Moreover, First Heartland Consultants has 0.12% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,413 shares. Veritable LP reported 20,092 shares. Cap Ww Invsts holds 0.59% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 12.35 million shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.62% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 1,693 were reported by Fayez Sarofim And Com. Lincoln has invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). B Riley Wealth holds 0.06% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Cap Growth Mngmt Lp reported 175,000 shares. 26,415 were reported by Northstar Asset Llc. Baystate Wealth Limited Company owns 6,460 shares. 328,982 were accumulated by Cortland Advisers Lc. Moors And Cabot invested in 1,225 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,163 shares.