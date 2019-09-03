Hap Trading Has Upped Its Position in Automatic Data Processing In (Call) (ADP) as Market Valuation Rose; As Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Stock Value Declined, Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Upped Stake

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (Call) (ADP) by 170.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 355,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 564,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64M, up from 208,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table)

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 933 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 8,437 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 7,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $655.21. About 17,255 shares traded or 37.12% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 836 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 67,216 are held by Fil Limited. 452 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. 3,278 were reported by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Camarda Fincl Lc owns 500 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Franklin Resources stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 17,635 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 538 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 500 shares. Lodestar Counsel Llc Il stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Texas Yale holds 0.02% or 720 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation has 895 shares. Nordea has 5,042 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 150 shares.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Provides Shareholders Opportunity to Ask Questions to General Donald G. Cook – Business Wire” on April 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Investor Group Calls On Texas Pacific Land Shareholders To Hold Trustees David Barry And John Norris Accountable For Their Flagrant Disregard Of Shareholders’ Rights And Investments – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SoftVest, LP, Horizon Kinetics LLC, And ART-FGT Family Partners Publish Materials For Investors Of Texas Pacific Land Trust – PRNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Files Definitive Proxy Statement to Elect Four-Star General Donald G. Cook as Trustee – Business Wire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Pacific Land Trust to Adjourn Special Meeting in Order to Provide Shareholders Sufficient Time to Review Proxy Supplement Required by SEC – Business Wire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 102 buys, and 0 sales for $4.77 million activity. $37,797 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold And Co invested in 0.87% or 36,549 shares. Barton Inv Mgmt has 4,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Korea Corp stated it has 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Personal Serv has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sterling Cap Management Ltd accumulated 78,679 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability reported 21,543 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Cap City Trust Fl has invested 0.46% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Rockland Trust Communication holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 8,591 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 10,735 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office owns 162 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dupont Capital Management invested in 0.1% or 28,751 shares. Fairfield Bush & reported 1,800 shares. Palladium holds 41,433 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Wespac Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 2,443 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 4,157 shares stake.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (TLT) by 3.47M shares to 173,900 shares, valued at $732,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (Call) (NYSE:PAA) by 496,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,100 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

