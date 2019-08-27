Hap Trading Has Upped Its D R Horton (DHI) Position by $12.18 Million; Bender Robert & Associates Position in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Upped by $587,299

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 169.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 296,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 472,683 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.56M, up from 175,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 446,007 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $164.9. About 1.55M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsr Llc has 3,534 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Commerce owns 1,894 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 2.67% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 1.97M shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada has 1.95 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. National Bank Of The West holds 0.06% or 2,715 shares. Btc Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.07% or 2,450 shares. First Interstate Bancorp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.31% or 191,621 shares. Clark Cap Management Gru invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Com reported 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Agf Invs America owns 9,597 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt invested 0.24% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 32,816 are held by Ameritas Investment Prtn. Moreover, Kings Point Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 17,625 shares to 17,820 shares, valued at $369,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bilibili Inc by 21,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,702 shares, and cut its stake in Impinj Inc.