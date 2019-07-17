Hap Trading Has Upped Automatic Data Processing In (Call) (ADP) Stake by $7.82 Million; Share Value Rose; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position by $2.22 Million

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $275.34. About 2.07M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (Call) (ADP) by 170.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 355,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 564,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64 million, up from 208,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $165.39. About 1.39M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,918 shares to 179,470 shares, valued at $19.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 37.82 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Buy Mastercard Stock as It Expands Its Reach – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Big tech companies help U.S. T. Rowe Price stock funds beat S&P 500 – Baltimore Business Journal” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 102,000 Jobs in June – PRNewswire” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Uncertainty hangs over ADP sale as Macron faces delicate decisions – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QQQ, INTC, ADP, INTU – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, ORLY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.