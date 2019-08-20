Hap Trading Has Trimmed Position in Intel (Call) (INTC) as Share Value Declined; As Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) Market Valuation Rose, Cullen Capital Management Boosted by $2.63 Million Its Stake

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 658,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, up from 839,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 20.55 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (Call) (INTC) by 74.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 279,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 93,200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 372,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 21.40 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 14/03/2018 – VWR, Part of Avantor, Receives Intel’s Prestigious Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Award; 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (Put) (NYSE:TWTR) by 279,300 shares to 314,800 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 357,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr Ii (Call).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 10.01 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 17,520 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $36.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE:GPC) by 73,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 722,980 shares, and cut its stake in United Overseas Bank Ltd..