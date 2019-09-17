Hap Trading Has Trimmed Its Position in Altria Group (MO) as Share Value Declined; Ncr New (NCR) Shareholder Skylands Capital Cut Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 76.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 57,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 17,385 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $823,000, down from 74,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 9.17M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The hedge fund held 82,500 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, down from 98,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.73. About 205,327 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 13/03/2018 – NCR’s Andrea Ledford Named to Metro Atlanta Chamber Innovation & Entrepreneurship Advisory Board; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – BOARD HAS BEEN CONDUCTING A CEO SEARCH WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – Kaufland Captures First Mover Advantage in Germany with Roll-out of NCR Self-Checkouts; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Revenue Growth Flat to Up 3%; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 22/03/2018 – NCR Board Conducting CEO Search, Expected to Be Completed in Next Couple of Months; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Revenue Growth Down 1% to Up 1%; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2368 – 2018-03-07; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Rev $1.52B; 22/03/2018 – Mena Report: South Africa : NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series ATMs in South Africa

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $727.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 32,325 shares to 80,650 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO).

More recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NCR Introduces a New Addition to Its Family of Cash Recycling ATMs, the NCR SelfServâ„¢ 63 – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Should You Investigate NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) At US$31.08? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NCR’s profit will be $80.67 million for 12.21 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by NCR Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger Inc, New York-based fund reported 59,589 shares. Roosevelt Inv owns 5,549 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Private Advisor Gru holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 272,170 shares. Sei Invests Com invested in 0.06% or 358,931 shares. Monroe Bank Mi has 20,042 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Llc holds 5,316 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bartlett & Communications Ltd Llc owns 23,905 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management holds 24,913 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,886 shares. California-based Affinity Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.44% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Old Natl Financial Bank In owns 41,169 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Lc owns 9,806 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 125,100 shares to 165,400 shares, valued at $624,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 31,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRTX).