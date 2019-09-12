Hap Trading Has Raised Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake; Berry Global Group (BERY) Market Value Declined While Lonestar Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 457.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 181,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 220,685 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10 million, up from 39,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 7.63M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 50.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 100,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.26M, down from 200,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.39. About 1.09M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (KRE) by 372,200 shares to 360,700 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XHB) by 159,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,847 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A.. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401. 15,000 shares were bought by Shearer Bob, worth $753,258 on Monday, August 5. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock or 9,100 shares.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oxy Petroleum performance record ‘should give stockholders the chills’ – Icahn – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Next For Occidental Petroleum? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Occidental Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum’s Possible Future Path – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,628 were reported by Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability. Rampart Mgmt Limited Company holds 6,435 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 102,853 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cap Planning Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 10,407 shares. 5,541 are held by Parkside State Bank &. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited owns 11,413 shares. New York-based Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bluefin Trading Lc reported 0.61% stake. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 35 shares. Hollencrest Management invested in 19,922 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gru holds 0.03% or 532,748 shares in its portfolio. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 113,520 shares. Comerica Bancorp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Aperio Grp Ltd owns 181,573 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 287,910 are held by Victory Mgmt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 889 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1.97M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). One Trading LP reported 38,054 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 78,133 shares. 4,643 were reported by Financial Counselors. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 12,316 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0.04% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). United Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 345,146 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Llc owns 7,800 shares. Dsc Advsrs Lp invested in 149,998 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Meeder Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 968 shares. Numerixs Invest Inc stated it has 2,158 shares. Gluskin Sheff Associates holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 307,938 shares.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BERY or ATR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Berry Global – Risk Adjusted Return Of -25% – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Share Price Increased 101% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berry Plastics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.