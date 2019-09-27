Hap Trading Has Raised Holding in Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) by $494,000 as Share Price Declined; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holder Redwood Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $1.60 Million

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 159.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 247,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 402,245 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $856,000, up from 155,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.68. About 2.64M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.18M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.81. About 486,239 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 28/03/2018 – INOVALON IN POST ACUTE CARE SERVICES PACT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paola Arbour Named Chief Info Officer; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – CO IS REVISING CO’S BYLAWS TO FURTHER “ALIGN ITS CORPORATE GOVERNANCE WITH BEST PRACTICES”; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Net $99M; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paid $630M to Purchase 15% Interest in USPI; 30/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services and Responses to Questions; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – BOARD HAS TAKEN A SERIES OF ACTIONS TO STRENGTHEN COMPANY’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BOARD MADE DECISION BASED UPON REDUCED VALUE OF NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN FOLLOWING RECENT TAX LAW CHANGES, AMONG OTHERS; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.36 TO $1.70, EST. 92C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd reported 150 shares. 275,000 were reported by Hudson Bay Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 14,440 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Incorporated holds 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 401 shares. Phoenix Adviser Ltd Co has 3.85% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Redwood Capital Management Ltd holds 1.78% or 1.27 million shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Limited Liability Corp (Wy) accumulated 55 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 1.47% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 5.57M shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.01% or 12.37 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 1.21M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Macquarie Ltd reported 13,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 26,000 shares. Huber Mgmt Llc reported 90,966 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Hennessy Advsr stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $19.76 million activity.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 732,393 shares to 13.36M shares, valued at $306.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Phocas Finance Corp accumulated 3,505 shares or 0% of the stock. Bryn Mawr Tru Co reported 4,903 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lumina Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 25,300 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Wallington Asset Ltd Company holds 1.5% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 111,570 shares. Profund Advsrs Llc accumulated 37,475 shares. Texas-based Cypress Asset Inc Tx has invested 0.34% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Trustmark National Bank Department holds 0.07% or 13,506 shares. Pinnacle Partners invested 0.38% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brandywine Inv Ltd Company reported 0.55% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Carnegie Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 4,864 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 165,693 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Co accumulated 22,176 shares. Riggs Asset Managment invested in 544 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 942,860 shares to 73,340 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 73,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,335 shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMRN).