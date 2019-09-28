Hap Trading Has Lifted Its Mastercard (Call) (MA) Stake by $305,500; Share Price Rose; Noodles & Co (NDLS) Holder Goodwin Daniel L Increased Its Position

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (Call) (MA) by 140.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 40,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $554,000, up from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 105.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 381,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 742,500 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85M, up from 361,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 369,146 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress; 02/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Launches Zucchini Noodles Nationwide; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.2% SYSTEM-WIDE; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS CONTINUING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS; 14/03/2018 – NDLS SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 4.2C

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 23,850 shares valued at $6.67 million was made by Mastercard Foundation on Monday, July 29. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 2.62% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 0.84% or 11.68M shares. Btc Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 27,986 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Numerixs Investment Techs owns 1.39% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 18,122 shares. Plancorp Ltd reported 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cqs Cayman Lp reported 0.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Scotia Capital reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dorsey Wright Assocs has 1.26% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 19,622 shares. Cacti Asset Management Limited Com has 500 shares. Boys Arnold And Inc accumulated 5,126 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 138,977 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Melvin Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.27 million shares. Patten Inc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 9,980 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 11,057 shares to 18,743 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 96,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,962 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

