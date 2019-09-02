Hap Trading Has Increased By $426,960 Its Nokia (NOK) Position; Last Week SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) Coverage

Hap Trading Llc increased Nokia Corp (NOK) stake by 440.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hap Trading Llc acquired 85,392 shares as Nokia Corp (NOK)’s stock rose 3.64%. The Hap Trading Llc holds 104,792 shares with $599,000 value, up from 19,400 last quarter. Nokia Corp now has $27.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.96. About 9.93M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 16/04/2018 – The Columbian: Google in talks to buy Nokia’s in-flight broadband; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN TALKS TO SELL DIGITAL HEALTH OPS TO ERIC CARREEL; 06/03/2018 – Nokia appoints Sanjay Goel as President of Global Services and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 13/03/2018 – Solidium Says Divestment of its Telia Stake Made it Possible to Invest In Nokia; 15/05/2018 – Nokia Corp Appoints Sri Reddy as Co-President of IP/Optical Networks Business; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Soft 1Q in North America, But Excellent Momentum Seen Later This Year; 29/03/2018 – Nokia wins its largest-ever GSM-Railway contract with Polish PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe to modernize critical communications ne; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE IS SAID IN TALKS TO BUY NOKIA AIRBORNE BROADBAND SYSTEM; 15/05/2018 – Nokia’s Advanced Command Center strengthens situational awareness to enable better decision-making by emergency services; 06/03/2018 – Nokia: Sanjay Goel Takes Up Position From 1 April 2018

Among 3 analysts covering SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SCYNEXIS has $5 highest and $4 lowest target. $4.50’s average target is 309.09% above currents $1.1 stock price. SCYNEXIS had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. See SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) latest ratings:

12/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $4.5 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nokiaâ€™s 5G Business Makes NOK Stock a Defensive Option – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nokia Stock: Will There Be a 5G Payoff? – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Multiple Expansion, 5G Can Boost Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Will the 5G Revolution Bring Upside to Nokia Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 5G Stocks to Buy Now for the Future – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Hap Trading Llc decreased Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 343,500 shares to 207,000 valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 87,600 shares and now owns 71,500 shares. Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold SCYNEXIS, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 16.35 million shares or 2.28% less from 16.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 50,937 shares. Dafna Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.83% or 1.27M shares. Bailard owns 130,000 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 28,840 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0% in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) or 339,173 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% stake. Rbf invested 0% of its portfolio in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 36,822 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 150,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX). Renaissance Tech Lc owns 255,415 shares. Creative Planning owns 127,176 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability holds 0% in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) or 15,000 shares. 31,500 are held by Us Bank & Trust De. Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0% invested in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) for 112,293 shares.

It closed at $1.1 lastly. It is down 30.43% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SCYX News: 13/03/2018 – SCYNEXIS Reports Full Yr 2017 Fincl Results and Provides Co Update; 01/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS: QIDP Provides Five Additional Years of Market Exclusivity, and Fast Track Expedites the Regulatory Path; 24/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS to Present SCY-078 Data at ASM Microbe 2018; 13/03/2018 SCYNEXIS Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Company Update; 01/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS’s Oral SCY-078 Receives FDA QIDP And Fast Track Designations For The Treatment Of VVC And Prevention Of Recurrent VVC; 08/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in Scynexis; 13/03/2018 – CAXTON CORPORATION REPORTS 9.99 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SCYNEXIS INC AS OF MARCH 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS: Enrollment Completed in Phase 2b DOVE Study in VVC; On-Track for Top-Line Data by July; 20/03/2018 – SCYNEXIS Presents Data at Superbugs and Superdrugs 2018

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The company has market cap of $61.28 million. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SCY-078, which is in various Phase I studies for the oral and intravenous formulations, as well as has completed Phase II study as a step-down therapy in patients with invasive candidiasis and vulvovaginal candidiasis.

More notable recent SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Implied Volatility Surging for SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Stock Options – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Brookline Capital Markets Starts SCYNEXIS (SCYX) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) And Trying To Stomach The 84% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SCYNEXIS Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Company Update – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Piper upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since April 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $61,965 activity. 10,015 shares were bought by Taglietti Marco, worth $10,115 on Thursday, August 15.