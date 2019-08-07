Hap Trading Has Cut Its Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) Holding by $356,733; Gilman Hill Asset Management Lowered Holding in National Retail Pptys (NNN) as Stock Value Declined

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 20,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 91,665 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 112,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 1.13M shares traded or 31.83% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 59.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 39,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 27,320 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $262,000, down from 66,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 921,590 shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q EPS 12c; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 05/04/2018 – Golden Valley Bank Reports Strong Growth, Earnings and Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valley National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLY); 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 28/03/2018 – Valley National Bancorp To Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 05/03/2018 TINTRI INC – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO WAIVER AND TENTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 30,606 shares to 266,155 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Put) (NYSE:WFC) by 247,300 shares to 284,500 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (Put) (EWY) by 211,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLV).

Analysts await Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. VLY’s profit will be $76.31M for 11.28 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Valley National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.