Hap Trading Has Cut Its Holding in Overstock Com Del (Call) (OSTK) by $334,400 as Stock Price Rose; Marietta Investment Partners Upped Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $3.93 Million as Share Value Declined

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (Call) (OSTK) by 50.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 334,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The institutional investor held 330,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 664,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 10.38% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 3.49M shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 16/03/2018 – Overstock Misses out on Bitcoin Magic; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 08/05/2018 – Overstock.com 1Q Rev $445.3M; 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com: Ralph Daiuto Becomes Pres of SpeedRoute; 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK 4Q REV. $456.3M; 14/05/2018 – Overstock: As of May 12, tZero Raised $110.6M Pursuant to Simple Agreements for Future Equity; 02/04/2018 – Overstock.com Releases Statement on Proposed Public Offering; 08/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM’S BLOCKCHAIN UNIT BOOSTS BITT.COM STAKE BY 8.6%; 08/05/2018 – Overstock.com 1Q Loss/Shr $1.74; 14/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Overstock.com, Inc

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 121.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 72,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 132,488 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.25M, up from 59,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold OSTK shares while 24 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 18.47 million shares or 5.01% less from 19.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swift Run Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 12,610 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 71,693 shares. 69,447 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. 515,268 are held by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Jpmorgan Chase & Company stated it has 7,485 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 17,737 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 23,100 shares. 1,409 were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability Corporation. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd has 302,401 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,700 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. The Tennessee-based Lee Danner And Bass has invested 0.74% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Citadel Advisors Ltd reported 75,721 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,247 shares. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Com (Wy) stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 23,075 shares.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 26,721 shares to 51,021 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 604,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 617,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $450,009 activity. TABACCO JOSEPH J JR bought $418,050 worth of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) on Friday, May 17.

Analysts await Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.70 EPS, up 54.84% or $0.85 from last year’s $-1.55 per share. After $-0.69 actual EPS reported by Overstock.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.45% negative EPS growth.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $304.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 50,182 shares to 10,880 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,337 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Grp Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arbor Inv Advsr Limited holds 8,411 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 22,135 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arrowgrass (Us) LP accumulated 22,649 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 1.64 million shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Pitcairn accumulated 78,170 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Old Republic International Corporation invested in 2.4% or 1.70 million shares. Hanson Doremus Inv stated it has 78,934 shares. Garde holds 0.1% or 10,739 shares in its portfolio. Allstate Corporation invested 0.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Weiss Multi reported 100,000 shares. New York-based Nippon Life Global Americas has invested 1.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 243,713 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt stated it has 121,700 shares or 4.47% of all its holdings. Df Dent Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

