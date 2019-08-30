Hap Trading Has Cut By $474,486 Its Noodles & Co (NDLS) Holding; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Public Service Enterprise Group has $6900 highest and $6100 lowest target. $63.63’s average target is 5.91% above currents $60.08 stock price. Public Service Enterprise Group had 10 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, July 29. See Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) latest ratings:

Hap Trading Llc decreased Noodles & Co (NDLS) stake by 26.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hap Trading Llc sold 79,081 shares as Noodles & Co (NDLS)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Hap Trading Llc holds 220,919 shares with $1.50 million value, down from 300,000 last quarter. Noodles & Co now has $252.32M valuation. The stock increased 5.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 399,589 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES SEES SYSTEMWIDE COMP SALES UP 1%-3% IN 2Q; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 3c; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C TO EPS 3C, EST. EPS 3C; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity. Chernick Rose M also bought $159 worth of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) shares.

More news for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 23, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability reported 19,908 shares stake. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.73% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 550,595 shares. 211,286 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.05% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Brookstone Cap Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Moreover, Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 5,942 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.8% or 593,132 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 3,462 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 0.33% or 123,010 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 504,516 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1.54M were reported by Barclays Public Limited Com. Franklin Res has 0.1% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Fcg Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 11,323 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 19,893 shares or 0.1% of the stock. First American Comml Bank holds 0.23% or 53,457 shares.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $60.08. About 2.01 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 23/04/2018 – PSE&G Reaches Agreement with NJ BPU Staff and Rate Counsel On Next Phase of Gas Infrastructure Replacement; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. The company has market cap of $30.09 billion. It operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, and renewable generation facilities with a generation capacity of approximately 11,681 megawatts. It has a 20.86 P/E ratio. The firm sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 3,792 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,612 shares. Moreover, Hap Trading Lc has 0.13% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 220,919 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 12,581 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 942,759 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.02% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). 39,857 were accumulated by Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al. Timpani Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 1% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Jpmorgan Chase & Communication, New York-based fund reported 6,067 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Millennium Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Mill Road Cap Management Lc has 4.80M shares. Vanguard Gp stated it has 1.46 million shares. Coatue Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RRGB vs. NDLS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Noodles & Company Is A Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noodles & Company Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bull Of The Day: Noodles & Company (NDLS) – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Hap Trading Llc increased Ishares Inc (Call) (EWZ) stake by 915,800 shares to 1.02 million valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) stake by 798,100 shares and now owns 866,700 shares. United States Oil Fund Lp (USO) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Noodles & Co has $13 highest and $8 lowest target. $10.13’s average target is 77.10% above currents $5.72 stock price. Noodles & Co had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The stock of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by SunTrust. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report.