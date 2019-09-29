Hap Trading Has Boosted Its Position in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) by $17.62 Million; Modera Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $309,777 as Shares Rose

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 704.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 503,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 574,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.62 million, up from 71,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $242.13. About 11.12M shares traded or 51.33% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 24/03/2018 – BI UK: Self-driving cars could be deadly – but they aren’t going to affect Tesla’s and Uber’s business as much as everyone; 14/03/2018 – South Australia poll offers voters a choice of clean or cheap power; 16/04/2018 – Tesla is pausing Model 3 production at its Fremont, California factory to ” to improve automation and systematically address bottlenecks.”; 04/05/2018 – Tesla short sellers celebrate after ‘surreal’ earnings call with Musk; 29/05/2018 – Tesla’s semi-autonomous Autopilot mode has come under scrutiny following other recent crashes; 14/05/2018 – SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPT. SAYS ON MAY 11, RECEIVED REPORT OF TRAFFIC COLLISION WITH INJURIES INVOLVING TESLA MODEL S AND A MECHANIC TRUCK; 28/03/2018 – The price on Tesla’s eight-year junk bond, which matures in 2025, fell to its lowest since it was issued in August. It hit 90.8 cents late Tuesday afternoon just ahead of the Moody’s announcement, according to IHS Markit; 12/05/2018 – Waymo Hires Matthew Schwall of Tesla to Join Its Safety Unit; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: Tesla to undergo management reorganization as CEO Elon Musk aims to flatten structure – Dow Jones, citing memo; 29/03/2018 – 03/29 The Cable – London Housing, Tech & Tesla

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 1,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,907 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 5,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.21M shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. The insider DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720. Shares for $25.00 million were bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clean Yield Grp has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 57 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 656,695 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.18% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Cap Int Ca reported 25,290 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 50,926 shares. Motco invested in 98 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.18% or 3,058 shares. Gvo Asset Mgmt Limited holds 14.16% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 78,000 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Com owns 1,051 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 1,052 shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Invest Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 1,332 are held by Fiera Capital Corporation. Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Morgan Stanley holds 1.80M shares. Sandy Spring Bank has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 25,990 shares to 176,110 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 94,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,957 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $547.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,830 shares to 14,754 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,365 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roosevelt Inv Grp Incorporated Inc reported 2.44% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bragg Financial Advisors invested in 1.04% or 50,091 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.75% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Eastern Fincl Bank has 0.21% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 19,648 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Comm Lc holds 3.31% or 377,414 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.84% or 389,460 shares. Brown Capital Management Lc reported 3,694 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Armstrong Henry H Associates has invested 0.88% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 63,658 shares. Valley Advisers Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,617 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Incorporated Limited Company reported 76,936 shares. Moreover, Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Com has 0.22% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,600 shares. Laurion Limited Partnership holds 467,543 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Pitcairn invested 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).