Hap Trading Decreased Its Position in Cisco Sys (Call) (CSCO) by $2.86 Million; Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stock Value Rose While Telemus Capital Has Lowered Its Stake

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 53.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 8,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 7,230 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336,000, down from 15,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 715,843 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (Call) (CSCO) by 85.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 714,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 121,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $537,000, down from 836,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: American Eagle Outfitters, Chevron, Grocery Outlet And More – Benzinga” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Cisco Systems and eBay – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 5G Stocks to Buy That Will Stream Higher Profits for Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chatham has invested 3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hourglass Limited Liability Corporation holds 268,337 shares. Main Street Limited Co reported 36,732 shares. Moreover, Amer Rech Management has 0.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP holds 5,364 shares. Texas-based Hbk Investments LP has invested 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Financial Corp In has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pinebridge Lp holds 0.88% or 805,248 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic holds 0.18% or 3,249 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.85% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Troy Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.63% or 3.05 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, C M Bidwell Ltd has 0.53% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,790 shares. 29,346 are held by Howard Cap Mgmt. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv reported 114,462 shares.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 790,100 shares to 813,800 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (Put) (NYSE:WFC) by 247,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (Call) (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource Incorporated owns 105,814 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,148 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Service Inc owns 168 shares. Cipher Cap LP accumulated 6,756 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nomura Asset holds 23,347 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 103,866 shares. Mendon Cap Advsrs holds 6,938 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 20,758 shares. Private Ocean Ltd has 30 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na accumulated 0% or 511 shares. Bessemer Gp reported 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 4,896 shares. Riverpark Capital Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 3,201 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 5,107 shares.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 70,260 shares to 575,336 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,189 shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).