Hap Trading Decreased Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) as Stock Declined; Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Share Price Declined While Holowesko Partners LTD Lifted Holding

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 33,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 138,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, down from 172,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.48M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 975.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 278,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The hedge fund held 306,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59 million, up from 28,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 180,566 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative

Another recent and important SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Twilio Inc. (TWLO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.72 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 10,397 shares to 20,497 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uniti Group Inc (Put) by 710,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 743,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).