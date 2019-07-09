Hap Trading Decreased First Horizon Natl (FHN) Position as Shares Declined; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Lourd Capital Has Lowered Position by $553,600

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 54.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 4,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,564 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $459,000, down from 7,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $130.87. About 3.18 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 36,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449,000, down from 68,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 1.53M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 26,149 shares to 40,249 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLV) by 242,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mesirow Fin Invest has 85,750 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research reported 134,567 shares. Qs Invsts Lc accumulated 35,800 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). The Massachusetts-based Frontier Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.53% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Amalgamated Bankshares has 0.02% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora owns 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 60 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Commerce Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). First Manhattan has 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Fsi Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.47% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). 85,200 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability invested in 0.19% or 578,640 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Tennessee Bank Earns Top Honors from Business Customers – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Horizon National Corp. to Announce Financial Results and Host Conference Call on July 16 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon included in 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $114.96M for 10.04 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.12 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Lc, New York-based fund reported 13,249 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited holds 3.52% or 160,680 shares. 3,031 are owned by Coho. Arrow Fincl accumulated 24,258 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 152,180 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 82,545 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Linscomb Williams holds 0.43% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 39,550 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cv Starr Trust, a New York-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Edgar Lomax Va has invested 3.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sabal Trust holds 5,385 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Com reported 425,638 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 38,700 shares. Gm Advisory reported 0.08% stake. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp owns 205,526 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. 10,089 shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B, worth $1.25M. The insider Dumais Michael R sold $1.15M.