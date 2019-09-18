Hap Trading Cut Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) as Market Value Rose; Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Holder Hawkeye Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.80 Million as Stock Price Declined

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 58.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 19,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 13,631 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $643,000, down from 32,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.35. About 6.40M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 64.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc sold 126,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 70,511 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 197,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $967.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 294,045 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 47,200 shares to 144,500 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 503,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 574,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $145.74M for 72.83 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $79.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 129,219 shares to 396,586 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15 million for 5.36 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

