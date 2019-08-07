Hap Trading Cut Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stake By $339.57 Million; Aar (AIR) Has 1.55 Sentiment

Hap Trading Llc decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 94.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hap Trading Llc sold 3.86M shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Hap Trading Llc holds 216,247 shares with $19.11 million value, down from 4.08 million last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $29.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $101.52. About 2.87 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2

Aar Corp (AIR) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 93 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 60 decreased and sold positions in Aar Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 30.23 million shares, down from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Aar Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 44 Increased: 54 New Position: 39.

Hap Trading Llc increased Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) stake by 179,415 shares to 194,615 valued at $6.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) stake by 41,403 shares and now owns 96,403 shares. Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NXP Semiconductors had 11 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Thursday, March 14. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of NXPI in report on Wednesday, June 5 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 8 by Mizuho. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Mizuho. On Wednesday, June 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”.

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The companyÂ’s Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. It has a 194.49 P/E ratio. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance logistics programs in support of the U.S.