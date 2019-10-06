Hap Trading Cut Micron Technology (MU) Stake; Industrial Services Of America Has 0.75 Sentiment

Industrial Services Of America Inc (IDSA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.58, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 3 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 4 cut down and sold their stakes in Industrial Services Of America Inc. The funds in our database reported: 241,285 shares, down from 247,950 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Industrial Services Of America Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Hap Trading Llc decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 87.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hap Trading Llc sold 87,134 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Hap Trading Llc holds 12,266 shares with $473,000 value, down from 99,400 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $49.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 22.04 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog

Among 14 analysts covering Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology has $6600 highest and $28 lowest target. $51.60’s average target is 15.82% above currents $44.55 stock price. Micron Technology had 28 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Citigroup. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 27. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 20 by JP Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Sell” rating and $28 target in Friday, June 21 report. On Sunday, June 23 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, September 27 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Cascend on Tuesday, September 17 with “Buy”. Nomura maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Friday, September 27. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $4000 target.

Hap Trading Llc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 118,141 shares to 141,741 valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (Call) (TKPYY) stake by 265,109 shares and now owns 521,733 shares. Shutterfly Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SFLY) was raised too.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron: Darkness Before Dawn – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Reasons I Just Bought More Micron Stock – Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 28% Return On Equity, Is Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 13.93M shares. Fred Alger Mngmt owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Com owns 632 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 880,777 shares. Fmr Limited Company has invested 0.12% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Brick And Kyle Associate holds 1.34% or 35,130 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Griffin Asset Mgmt. Citadel Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Alphamark Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wetherby Asset Management holds 19,945 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Syntal Prtnrs Llc has 0.13% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hillsdale Investment Inc holds 0.04% or 9,330 shares. Guardian Investment Mngmt stated it has 21,900 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

The stock increased 0.89% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.13. About 22,669 shares traded. Industrial Services of America, Inc. (IDSA) has declined 49.84% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSA News: 26/03/2018 – INDUSTRIAL SERVICES OF AMERICA INC – PHILLIPS WILL RETAIN HIS CURRENT ROLES OF CFO AND PRESIDENT; 26/03/2018 Industrial Services of America 4Q Rev $13.5M

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Industrial Services of America, Inc. for 78,000 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 6,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Llc has 0% invested in the company for 26,098 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. Geode Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,157 shares.

More notable recent Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Industrial Services of America (NASDAQ:IDSA) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 84% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IDSA to sell substantially all of its assets – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Louisville company could be delisted from Nasdaq – Louisville Business First” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spero Therapeutics Announces Presentations at IDWeek 2019 Nasdaq:SPRO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Industrial Services of America, Inc