Hap Trading Cut Its Williams Sonoma (WSM) Holding by $3.20 Million as Stock Price Rose; Lear (LEA) Holder Riverhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $756,000

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 40.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 57,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 85,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, down from 142,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $63.53. About 705,134 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.12 TO $4.22; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Williams Sonoma Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.6%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA ANNOUNCES BOOK TOUR WITH GIADA DE LAURENTIIS; 10/05/2018 – WEST ELM AND POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE NEW NURSERY COLLECTION; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 32,950 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 38,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.11. About 343,971 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $240.53M for 6.92 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Foster Motley has 0.39% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Gsa Cap Partners Llp has invested 0.07% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Moreover, Advisory Networks has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Paloma Prns Management holds 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 4,648 shares. Lipe And Dalton holds 0.35% or 3,475 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0.08% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Charles Schwab Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 448,929 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 126,398 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny accumulated 0.04% or 28,542 shares. Fdx Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Moreover, Lord Abbett And Lc has 0.41% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 899,070 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Carroll Finance Assocs holds 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 111 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 80,722 shares. Moreover, Hennessy Advsrs has 0.21% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 32,800 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 5,830 shares to 14,586 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 148,815 shares to 342,115 shares, valued at $9.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:EA) by 134,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG).

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.23 million for 19.14 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 70,376 shares. Principal Finance Inc has 359,725 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York-based Jennison Associates Limited Liability has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Goldman Sachs, a New York-based fund reported 585,549 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 149,046 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Reik Co Limited Co holds 2.68% or 174,363 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt holds 50,635 shares. Victory Cap Management invested in 0% or 1,305 shares. Moreover, Edgemoor Investment Advsrs has 1.02% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 137,246 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh stated it has 132,842 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 93,417 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mason Street Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Blackrock reported 7.59M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ashfield Partners Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).