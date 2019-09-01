Hap Trading Continues to Hold Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO); United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding Has Raised by Chesapeake Asset Management Llc

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 76.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 148,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 342,115 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, up from 193,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 4.09 million shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.04 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 91,356 shares to 458,644 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 153,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,400 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Put) (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 3,721 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 1.10M were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc. Eminence Cap L P, New York-based fund reported 5.50 million shares. Redwood Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 150,000 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 170,088 shares. Millennium Ltd Company stated it has 885,209 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 1,070 shares. Senator Inv Grp Incorporated Lp stated it has 3.65% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 51,788 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 560,959 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset LP holds 610,601 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 86,130 shares.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99 million and $58.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 14,595 shares to 23,422 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,001 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

