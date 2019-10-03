Hap Trading Boosted By $334,656 Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; METALLIC MINERALS COMMON SHARES (MMNGF) Shorts Lowered By 46.3%

METALLIC MINERALS CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:MMNGF) had a decrease of 46.3% in short interest. MMNGF’s SI was 29,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 46.3% from 54,000 shares previously. With 17,300 avg volume, 2 days are for METALLIC MINERALS CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:MMNGF)’s short sellers to cover MMNGF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1401 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hap Trading Llc increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 21.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hap Trading Llc acquired 4,648 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Hap Trading Llc holds 26,248 shares with $1.91M value, up from 21,600 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $108.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.68. About 4.28 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Will Not Seek Accelerated Approval for Rova-T in Third-Line Relapsed/refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of silver and gold properties. The company has market cap of $9.49 million. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Keno Silver Project that covers an area of approximately 165.5 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory, Canada. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Keno Silver Project comprises the Keno-Lightning, Silver Queen, Keno Summit, Gram, Duncan Creek, Cobalt Hill, Formo, and Keno-East properties.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of stock. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. On Monday, September 16 the insider Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M.

Hap Trading Llc decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 91,908 shares to 76,992 valued at $14.86 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Carvana Co stake by 38,858 shares and now owns 224,642 shares. Cigna Corp New (Call) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 9.60% above currents $73.68 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, September 4. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Monday, April 29. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $7900 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, August 20. UBS upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Thursday, September 12. UBS has “Buy” rating and $7900 target.