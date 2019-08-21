Hansteen Holdings PLC (LON:HSTN) “Add” Rating Maintained by Analysts at Peel Hunt; Advisory Services Network Lifted American Tower New (AMT) Holding

Peel Hunt reiterated their “Add” rating on Hansteen Holdings PLC (LON:HSTN)‘s stock in an analyst note sent to investors and clients on 21 August.

Advisory Services Network Llc increased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 71.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Services Network Llc acquired 3,797 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Advisory Services Network Llc holds 9,086 shares with $1.79M value, up from 5,289 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $99.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 1.62M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which is incorporated in the United Kingdom under the Companies Act 2006. The company has market cap of 384.57 million GBP.

The stock decreased 1.10% or GBX 1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 90. About 128,609 shares traded. Hansteen Holdings PLC (LON:HSTN) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 0.94% or 61,260 shares. Trust Inv Advsr Llc has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mai invested in 0.28% or 27,890 shares. Creative Planning reported 33,102 shares stake. Gulf International Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 104,444 shares. Aqr Capital Management invested 0.18% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Amica Retiree stated it has 3,478 shares. Bessemer Limited Liability invested in 0.35% or 5,300 shares. Oppenheimer reported 53,918 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Com Ma holds 0.48% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 5.73 million shares. Altfest L J & invested in 0.35% or 45,031 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company accumulated 295 shares. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 0.28% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 127,126 shares stake. Peddock Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 900 shares.

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased Ingevity Corp stake by 10,175 shares to 230 valued at $24,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 5,175 shares and now owns 10,066 shares. Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd was reduced too.