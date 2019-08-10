Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trimmed Its Position in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by $405,375; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $4.62 Million as Share Price Rose

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 164,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 693,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71 million, up from 528,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 1.13 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.11M shares traded or 38.99% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $521.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 60,100 shares to 228,458 shares, valued at $18.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 2.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.96M shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 49,418 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 17.81M shares. Harber Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 2.49% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 308,205 shares. 191,176 were reported by Hsbc Holdg Public Llc. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Carmignac Gestion owns 469,237 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 25,750 shares. Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Raymond James Fincl Incorporated, Florida-based fund reported 13,100 shares. 7,600 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Amp Limited holds 64,807 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested 0.04% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Jump Trading Limited Co accumulated 12,600 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Augustine Asset has invested 1.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Glovista Investments Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,426 shares. Dt Inv Prtn Lc owns 28,546 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Mengis Management has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). American Assets Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,000 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. New England & Management Incorporated reported 0.92% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Of Vermont has 43,446 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil Co invested 0.42% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Thomas Story And Son Ltd holds 0.16% or 2,160 shares in its portfolio. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan reported 2.74% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Becker accumulated 3,339 shares. Security Tru stated it has 0.79% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nine Masts Cap accumulated 27,386 shares. The California-based Rnc Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Ferguson Wellman has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 34,150 shares.