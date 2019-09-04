Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trimmed Its Ibm Corp. (IBM) Holding as Share Price Rose; Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Holding in Schlumberger (SLB) by $1.65 Million

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $135.96. About 1.10 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 182,713 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96M, up from 144,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.18% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 7.90M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.34 billion for 12.59 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Research Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 140,255 shares. Doliver Advisors LP invested in 0.08% or 1,456 shares. Principal Fincl Gru Inc holds 0.2% or 1.56M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd stated it has 9,275 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Co holds 6,291 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 3,148 were reported by Capital Counsel Ltd New York. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd has 486,439 shares for 4.62% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 56 shares. Kistler reported 4,944 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. First Retail Bank stated it has 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ima Wealth Incorporated accumulated 2,724 shares. 3,781 are held by Sandhill Prtnrs Limited Liability Co. Schroder Investment Gp has invested 0.63% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Partnervest Advisory Service Limited accumulated 3,344 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Lc invested in 4,694 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

