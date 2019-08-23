Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowered Ibm Corp. (IBM) Position by $405,375; Stock Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Etrade Capital Management Lowered Position by $1.81 Million

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 3.78 million shares traded or 1.11% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 16.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 30,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 153,264 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06M, down from 183,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.31 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

