Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreased Its Ibm Corp. (IBM) Holding by $405,375; Shares Rose; As Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (ASR) Share Price Declined, Holder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Lowered by $454,020 Its Position

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $150.32. About 6.24M shares traded or 81.22% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (ASR) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 2,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 117,625 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.99 million, down from 120,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $151.14. About 48,915 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 16.52% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q OPER INCOME MXN2.20B, EST. MXN1.99B (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – ASUR TOTAL FEB. PASSENGER TRAFFIC ROSE 1.5%; 05/04/2018 – ASUR CORRECTS MARCH TRAFFIC DATA; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q18 Passenger Traffic Increased 9.3% YoY in Mexico and Declined 19.2% in San Juan, Puerto Rico and 5.2% in Colombia; 05/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q REV. MXN3.92B, EST. MXN3.49B; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Resolutions Approved at the General Annual Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 26th, 2018; 08/03/2018 – ASUR Calls for a Shareholders’ Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 5.3% Y/y in March

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 27,579 shares to 836,541 shares, valued at $46.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pldt Inc by 73,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Archrock Inc.

Analysts await Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 21.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.76 per share. ASR’s profit will be $64.14M for 17.74 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.48 actual EPS reported by Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.80 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati reported 1.78% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Court Place Advisors Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,672 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 1.80 million shares. First Western Capital Co holds 3.67% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 1,826 shares. Old Point Finance Svcs N A reported 11,010 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% or 5.89 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri has 0.45% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Duncker Streett Inc invested in 16,865 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Incorporated Id holds 0.04% or 2,675 shares. Srb invested in 0.07% or 5,228 shares. Montgomery Invest Mgmt holds 4.83% or 76,803 shares. Shine Advisory reported 0.1% stake. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Flippin Bruce & Porter reported 125,899 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,415 shares.