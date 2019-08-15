Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trimmed Its Position in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by $405,375 as Market Value Rose; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Trimmed Eastman Chem Co (EMN) Holding by $547,500 as Stock Value Declined

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.25. About 5.01M shares traded or 35.55% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 44.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 9,216 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699,000, down from 16,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $63.68. About 1.16M shares traded or 4.55% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.43 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $353.45 million for 6.17 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.