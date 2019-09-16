Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed by $328,244; Portland Investment Counsel Raised Its Carnival (CCL) Stake

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,492 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90M, down from 53,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 12.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 5.81 million shares traded or 30.50% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corp Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Ops; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group Expects 2017 Net Profit About Eight Times Higher Than Year Ago; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – ANNOUNCED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HoloLens 2 goes on sale next month – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2019: DOCU, DOMO, CRWD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation Common Stock (MSFT) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/10/2019: WB, PHR, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Co owns 24.22M shares. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 60,451 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Zwj Investment Counsel owns 3.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 308,206 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.45 million shares. 2,950 are owned by Lagoda Inv L P. Maverick Cap Ltd holds 2.96% or 1.52M shares in its portfolio. Wespac Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.53% or 5,275 shares in its portfolio. Dock Street Asset Mgmt reported 1.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glynn Capital Management Limited Liability Corp owns 12,280 shares. Moreover, Hwg Hldgs Lp has 4.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,284 shares. 74,075 are held by Athena Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Leuthold Gru Ltd Liability Company owns 97,952 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Shoker Counsel has invested 1.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canandaigua Bank And Tru Com owns 155,688 shares or 3.84% of their US portfolio. Sprucegrove Invest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 39,421 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Exxon, Chevron Shine as Oil Rally Rattles Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)’s Earnings Grew 5.7%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will Higher Yields Make Cruise Ship Stocks Buoyant Again? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 40,100 shares to 92,800 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 6,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,508 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gp owns 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 90,627 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0.03% or 3.87 million shares. Kentucky Retirement has 18,647 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 1,200 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 300,276 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Diversified Co reported 10,175 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Magnetar Finance Llc accumulated 7,782 shares. Andra Ap has 71,600 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The Nebraska-based Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 32,767 shares. Moreover, Concorde Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.19% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Dumont & Blake Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Arrow Financial Corp has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.07% or 75,350 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.01% or 9,561 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W, worth $997,267 on Tuesday, June 25.