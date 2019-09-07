Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreased Stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by $405,375 as Share Value Rose; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Condor Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management analyzed 5,561 shares as the company's stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $113.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 5.60 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.14 billion for 13.32 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 3,344 shares to 156,216 shares, valued at $16.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35B for 13.02 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.