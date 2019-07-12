Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has Lowered Ibm Corp. (IBM) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Peloton Wealth Strategists Raised Raytheon Co. (RTN) Holding by $342,160

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $142.04. About 646,150 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,805 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 8,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $178.32. About 218,011 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,300 shares to 43,100 shares, valued at $10.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R also sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares. $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,395 are held by Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Corporation. Montgomery Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.78% or 9,600 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Coastline Trust holds 0.33% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 12,205 shares. Bessemer Grp stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.05% or 81,824 shares in its portfolio. 1.65M are owned by Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Company. Pennsylvania-based First Natl Trust has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 313,044 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 0.14% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 315,336 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Lafleur Godfrey Lc holds 3.94% or 83,901 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 58 shares. Financial Advisory Ser reported 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Truepoint invested in 0.02% or 1,942 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 33,416 shares. L S Advsr owns 51,382 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. 8,668 are owned by Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. South Carolina-based Colonial has invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Charter Trust owns 74,176 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Tru stated it has 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wendell David Assoc reported 9,157 shares. The New York-based Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap LP has invested 0.41% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hartford Mngmt holds 10,191 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc holds 13,305 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 68,031 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 671,067 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0.35% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 175 are held by Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Lc.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.60 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.