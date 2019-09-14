Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $328,244 as Market Valuation Rose; Payden & Rygel Has Decreased Its Coresite Realty (COR) Stake by $527,850; Shares Declined

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 67.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 4,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253,000, down from 6,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $113.63. About 244,266 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,492 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90 million, down from 53,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.25 per share. COR’s profit will be $46.11 million for 22.73 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.57% negative EPS growth.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T (NYSE:T) by 18,100 shares to 473,600 shares, valued at $15.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 68,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Realty Reit (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold COR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 32.60 million shares or 2.52% less from 33.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Fort Limited Partnership holds 200 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 54 shares. 374,654 were reported by Geode Management Limited Liability Company. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,134 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na has 1,814 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 9,400 shares. World Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 2,020 shares. California-based Green Street Limited Company has invested 2.78% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Security Cap Rech & Management stated it has 2.54% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 0.01% or 586 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Agf Inc has invested 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Us Natl Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Raymond James & invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.