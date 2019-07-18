Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Ibm Corp. (IBM) as Stock Declined; Parsons Capital Management Decreased Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $335,129

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.87B market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $149.86. About 9.29M shares traded or 186.22% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 2,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,764 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.86 million, down from 130,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $131.88. About 3.42 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 15,355 shares to 52,065 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 17,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).